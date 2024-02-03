After Years Of Opioid Abuse, Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates 25 Years Of Sobriety

Actress and producer Jamie Lee Curtis took to social media to celebrate 25 years of sobriety Saturday.

The 65-year-old Oscar winner shared her latest personal achievement on Instagram, featuring a poignant black-and-white image of herself clutching a silver ring engraved with her initials and the number 25, symbolizing her years of sobriety. “5 years clean and sober. One day at a time. 9,125 of them,” Curtis wrote.

In her post, Curtis reflected on the inner peace, purpose and sense of community she found in her sobriety journey. “What’s inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone,” the actress added.

“That many others share the same disease and solution. For all those struggling with addiction and shame, there are others out here who care. My hand in yours. Our hands in yours. XO JLC.”

Curtis has not shied away from discussing her struggles with opioid addiction, which reportedly began following a routine surgical procedure. “I had been nursing a secret Vicodin addiction for a very long time — over 10 years,” Curtis previously revealed to Variety. It wasn’t until she read an article from Esquire that she resolved to change her ways, according to the outlet. (RELATED: First-Time Director Opens Up About Using Real Opioid Addicts In New Movie — All Americans Need To See The Trailer)

Curtis came across an issue of Esquire magazine and, as she browsed through it, an article caught her attention, “Vicodin, My Vicodin” by Tom Chiarella. The article delved into his struggle with painkiller addiction, Variety noted. This was the moment Curtis realized she wasn’t alone in her battle: motivated by the article, she decided to go to her initial recovery meeting, according to the outlet.