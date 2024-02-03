‘Tarnished By A Toxicity’: Alyssa Milano Breaks Silence On Claims She Got ‘Charmed’ Co-Star Shannen Doherty Fired

Producer and activist Alyssa Milano opened up Friday at Megacon Orlando about the long-standing controversy surrounding fellow actress Shannen Doherty’s departure from the popular TV series, “Charmed,” according to the Miami Herald.

Milano, 51, expressed her deep regret over the situation, not for her own sake, however, but for the fans of the show. She lamented that the legacy of “Charmed,” a series beloved by many for its portrayal of sisterhood and empowerment, was overshadowed by ongoing disputes among its stars, according to the outlet.

“I feel like I should address the elephant in the room,” Milano said during her panel at Megacon. “You’re all Charmed fans, I knew this was going to come up in one way or another. I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this.”

Milano also shared her frustration over the perceived inability of some involved to move beyond the past conflicts, the outlet reported. “I will just say that I’m sad. I don’t think it’s really that I’m sad for me or for my life or how it does or does not affect my life. I’m the most sad for the fans,” the actress added. “I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening.” (RELATED: Fans Slam Famous Actress For Crowdfunding For Her Son’s Baseball Team)

Milano’s comments also touched on the fractured relationship among the show’s leading ladies, expressing a wish for reconciliation and a united front for the sake of the fans. In spite of her efforts to acknowledge her part in the discord and to extend apologies, she remains uncertain about how to fully mend the broken ties, according to the outlet.

Milano also noted her own efforts to process and heal from the experiences of that time. “When I think back to that time it was hard for me, and I have worked super hard in my life in the last 25 years to heal all of my trauma,” Milano stated. “And that’s not just all the trauma that I experienced while shooting but all of my trauma. I’ve worked really hard to heal the bits because I understand that hurt people hurt people and my intention is to be a healed person that helps heal people.”

The topic re-emerged during a December 2023 podcast episode where co-stars Doherty and Holly Marie Combs candidly discussed behind-the-scenes tensions, US Magazine reported. “I don’t want to work with people who bitch about their job and complain about it and say that they hate it or anything else,” Doherty said, according to US Magazine.