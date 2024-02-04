Entertainment

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance At Grammy Awards

Celine Dion makes surprise appearance at 66th annual Grammy Awards, February 4, 2024, Twitter, Tony Morrison

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Celine Dion stunned fans by making a surprise appearance at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, Sunday.

The music icon has not made many public appearances since revealing her devastating battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.  She took the stage to present the Album of The Year award, which went to Taylor Swift.

Dion appeared in an oversized brown trench coat and looked comfortable and confident on stage.

She walked unassisted and remained standing in front of the crowd while Swift slowly made her way to the stage to accept the night’s biggest honor.

The internet blew up with fanfare as Dion’s loyal fans took in the moment.

“We must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to or lives, and to people all around the world,” Dion said.

“And now it brings me great joy to present the Grammy Award that two legends Diana Ross and Sting presented to me, 27 years ago,” she said.

“These are the outstanding nominees for the album of the year,” she said, before flawlessly rhyming off the names of the nominees.

Stiff-Person Syndrome is described as being a “rare acquired neurological disorder that most often causes progressive muscle stiffness (rigidity) and repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms,” according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

Dion continues to battle the disease, which has forced her to cancel her tour and put her entire musical career on an indefinite pause. (RELATED: Trevor Noah Drops An Epstein Punchline At Grammy Awards)

Fans showered the star with love, support, and praise on social media, as they expressed relief for seeing her looking so confident and well on stage, in spite of her serious health battle.