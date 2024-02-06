Killer Mike Breaks His Silence On Grammy Night Arrest: REPORT

Rapper Killer Mike has reportedly broken his silence after his arrest during the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Video footage of the famous artist being led out of the Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs circulated widely on the night of the awards ceremony. The reason for his arrest was initially unclear.

Killer Mike has since issued a statement explaining that “as you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter,” People reported Tuesday.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

Killer Mike went on to explain his version of the events that unfolded shortly after he won three Grammys.

“We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost [sic] confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing,” he said in a statement released to People.

A source close to the situation said the artist was charged with a misdemeanor and that his team is “confident that the facts of the case, when laid bare, will show that Mike did not commit the alleged offense, and he will be exonerated,” according to People.

In spite of his current circumstances, the artists closed off his statement with some inspirational words dedicated to his fans.

“Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams,” he said.

LAPD NEWS: Sunday Arrest Incident On Sunday February 4th just after 4pm a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court. The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division . — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) February 5, 2024

Killer Mike won awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his hit single “Scientist & Engineers” as well as for Best Rap Album.

Fans were stunned when they saw a video of the Los Angeles Police Department removing the artist from the building, just moments after he was honored and celebrated by the music industry.

A tweet issued by the Los Angeles Police indicated a male “was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court” and was placed under arrest and transported to LAPD Central Division. Media outlets then confirmed Killer Mike’s identity from the video, and it began to make its rounds online.

Killer Mike said he and his representatives have received “a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK,” according to People. (RELATED: Famous Rapper Killer Mike Arrested At The Grammy Awards)

“I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK,” he reportedly said.