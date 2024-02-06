EXCLUSIVE: GOP House Candidate Says $400k He Raised During Legal Defense Went To Trust Fund For His Kids

A Pennsylvania Republican running for U.S. Congress said he put “half a million” dollars worth of money he raised during his legal defense into a trust fund for his children, a video obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller shows.

Pro-life activist Mark Houck, who is running to represent Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District, can be seen on video being asked where a half a million dollars of funds went during a candidate forum Monday. A source sent the video, where Houck gets into a back-and-forth with a woman about where half a million dollars, to the Caller.

“Half a million dollars? Tell her about the half a million dollars, where did the half a million dollars go? Tell her, tell her, tell her where the half a million dollars went. It’s in a trust fund for my children. It’s in a trust fund for my children. It’s in a trust fund for my children,” Houck says to an unidentified woman in the video.

“Look at his temperament,” the woman says.

“Oh dear God, honey. God bless you,” Houck says back to her. (RELATED: Father Raided By FBI Found Not Guilty Of Federal Charges Alleging He Assaulted Abortion Worker)

The woman was specifically asking about money raised on GiveSendGo for Houck’s family, which appears to still be active. He has raised over $413,000. The family fund says donations “will go to help the family with any necessary expenses.”

WATCH:



The seat Houck is running for is currently operated by Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. The primary takes place on April 23 primary.

Houck, the pro-life father of seven, made headlines after he was targeted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He was accused of assaulting a clinic escort outside of a Philadelphia-based Planned Parenthood in October 2021 and was later raided by around 15 FBI agents who were armed with guns and arrested in front of his children. (RELATED: Wife Of Pro-Life Dad Arrested At Gunpoint Sues DOJ, Says Ordeal Caused 3 Miscarriages And Infertility)

Houck was acquitted on all charges last year. Houck’s family told the Philadelphia Inquirer the money was raised as a safety net in case he ended up in prison or continued to be persecuted by the government for his pro-life beliefs.

Houck has raised nearly $100,000 on the campaign trail, according to Broad And Liberty. He has reportedly said he will need at least $500,000 to compete with Fitzpatrick.

“Facing indictment and the prospect of my husband going away for 11 years in prison and $350,000 in fines, and hearing absolutely no support from our own Congressman, a caring individual set up a GiveSendGo for myself and our seven children,” Houck’s wife told the Caller in a statement via his campaign. “These funds were to be used for the welfare of myself and our seven children. It is tremendously shameful, yet not surprising, that these heinous smear tactics are being employed to victimize myself and my children once again. For the record, these funds were issued in my name and I placed these funds with the help of tax lawyers into a trust fund for my children.”