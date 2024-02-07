Nearly 300-Year-Old Lemon Sold For Thousands At Auction

A 285-year-old lemon was auctioned off for a “bit of fun” on Jan. 16 and ended up selling for close to $1,800.

Brettells Auctioneers & Valuers in Newport, England, put an old lemon up for auction, and to their surprise, it fetched £1,416 ($1,787.78), according to the New York Post. The piece of fruit from 1739 was found in the back of a 19th-century cabinet, which Brettells also put up for auction, though it only sold for around $40, the outlet noted.

The valuable lemon was discovered by a specialist taking photos of the cabinet for the auction, according to The Sun. A message inscribed on the lemon read, “Given by Mr P Lu Franchini Nov 4 1739 to Miss E Baxter.” It is thought the lemon was brought from colonial India as a romantic gift, the outlet reported.

"We thought we'd have a bit of fun and put it in the auction with an estimate of £40-£60," Auctioneer David Brettell said, according to The Sun.

Instead, a bidding war broke out, driving the price up to £1,100 plus fees.

That might seem high, but everything has its price. You can’t expect life to just *give* you lemons.