Three Elusive Florida Panthers Caught On Camera Taking Late-Night Stroll Near Country Club

Long live the Florida panther!

Three Florida panthers, one of the most endangered and exotic animals on the planet, were caught on camera going for a late-night stroll around a Naples country club.

Shot by the Blink camera of Lisa Angell and published by WINK News, the first video shows two Florida panthers walking beside each other Tuesday in a relaxed manner headed towards an open area that’s located around a dense treeline.

The panthers appeared to be adults and walked to the grassy area while taking their time.

Around 45 minutes later, a Florida panther that appeared to be younger was seen frolicking with its tail high like a happy child, according to a second video from WINK, going in the same direction as the two prior panthers earlier in the evening.

As a Floridian, I was absolutely ecstatic to see this footage.

Not only is the Florida panther our state animal down here in the Sunshine State, but there’s literally only a little over 200 of these guys left, so every time I see a panther, I can’t help but to feel some joy. And we’ve got three here!

Like, it’s crazy, I’ve been working for the Daily Caller going on two years now, and the whole time, I’ve been scouting for a story to do about Florida panthers, but they never come across my desk. This is actually my first blog ever about Florida panthers (with the exception of the NHL team). And it’s because they’re rare, there’s not many left, so yeah, I can’t help but to feel happy when a Florida panther gets spotted. And it’s cool I finally got to write about them. (RELATED: Holy Hell, You Guys Gotta See This Monster Of An Alligator — And Its Name Is ‘Fabio’)

I hope to God this beautiful animal never goes extinct — they’re such a treasure.