‘I’m Still Recovering From It’: Actress Over The Moon After Interaction With Tom Hanks

America Ferrera shared a heartwarming anecdote that left her nearly speechless during her interview with PEOPLE published Sunday.

Ferrera revealed that she received praise from none other than the esteemed actor Tom Hanks, who she has long admired and aspired to emulate in her acting career. The 39-year-old actress recounted how Hanks approached her at an event to commend her performance in “Barbie.” “I don’t know that I’m ready to talk about it. I’m not ready to talk about what he said, but I guess whenever anyone asks me, who were the actors you grew up wanting to be? I’d say Tom Hanks,” Ferrera told PEOPLE.

America Ferrera on Getting ‘Barbie’ Praise from Her Idol Tom Hanks: ‘I Can Tap Out Now’ https://t.co/ImFjHZhRue — People (@people) February 11, 2024

She highlighted Hanks’ universal appeal and relatability, qualities that have made him a beloved figure in Hollywood and beyond. “I wanted to be Tom Hanks more than any other actor. I did. He’s every man. He’s like, we all see ourselves in him, right?” she continued. (RELATED:Margot Robbie Breaks Her Silence On ‘Barbie’ Oscar Snub)

“He came up to me at an event and he said very nice things to me and I’m still recovering from it, and that was truly the moment where I felt like … ‘Okay, I’m happy, I can tap out now,’ ” she recalled, PEOPLE reported. “Tom Hanks just said nice things to me.”

Adding to the excitement, Ferrera’s outstanding work in “Barbie” has garnered her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, marking her first-ever nod from the Academy, according to PEOPLE. This recognition places her among a select group of ten actors receiving their inaugural nominations at the upcoming Mar. 10 ceremony.