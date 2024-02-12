Fans Roast J.J. Watt For ‘Electrocuted’ Hairstyle At Super Bowl

J.J. Watt was trying to swag out … until he didn’t.

The ex-superstar for the Houston Texans (and Arizona Cardinals) and current analyst for CBS had one hell of a hairdo Sunday night for Super Bowl LVIII, and boy oh boy, did he get grilled for it.

Normally, Watt goes for the clean-cut, short hair look, but at the Super Bowl, he pulled out a spiky, messy hair combo that had a lot of people singing NSYNC and Backstreet Boys.

“You ever switch up your hair and wonder if anyone will notice?” tweeted Watt. “They notice.”

And that they did.

JJ Watt stormin’ through the party like his name was El Niño pic.twitter.com/y335pcwWAm — tk yamamoto (@SWING5ONE) February 12, 2024

David Bakhtiari, a longtime offensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers, even took a shot at Watt.

“Is anyone gonna say something to @JJWatt about his hair? Cause that ain’t it. Looks like he was electrocuted getting out of bed,” tweeted Bakhtiari.

The Twitter account of Reddit CFB made an excellent point about us going back in time. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Hilariously Slammed With Boos While Chugging Down Beer On Super Bowl LVIII Jumbotron)

“Usher JJ Watt’s hair 🤝 Bringing us back to middle school,” posted the account.

Oh, and they also threw this into the mix:

I personally don’t have a problem with J.J. Watt’s hair — people always gotta hate on somebody for something — but I did get a nice chuckle at the fact that it made a lot of people think about NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and for some of us, 98 Degrees (LMAO).

You remember that band boy crap?

Straight comedy … shoutout to my man Justin Timberlake though.