Dude Takes Slobberknocker After Slobberknocker To The Face In Wild Airplane Brawl

You gotta love it when idiots provide in-flight entertainment.

That’s exactly what happened Monday morning during a Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to Hawaii, leading to two men being detained, according to NBC Bay Area.

Nearly an hour into the flight, the two men started scrappin’, with one in particular eating punches like Thanksgiving was in February — the other guy’s only response was some little arm flap, or whatever the hell it was.

Like most of these things, it’s unclear how things sparked up. (RELATED: Brawl Erupts Between Fans At Waste Management Phoenix Open)

Fellow passengers broke up the skirmish, pulling the two apart before they were ultimately detained when the flight arrived in Kauai, per NBC Bay Area. It’s not known if anybody was charged.

“We commend our crew and customers for their professionalism in diffusing this situation,” said Southwest in an official statement, per the outlet. WATCH: Just a couple of morons doing their thing in this crazy little world of ours. I still can’t get over the guy eating punch after punch after punch … after punch … just to respond with a weak … what do we even call that? You have to love this as a passenger though. This happened after the plane was already in the sky, well into the Pacific on the way to Hawaii, all you have to do as a flyer is sit back and enjoy the show. It would help with the time passing by as you’re waiting to get to paradise. Ahh … Hawaii.

I can’t wait to get over there, I’ve personally never been — California, New Zealand and Australia are the closest.