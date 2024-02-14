REPORT: Burglary Suspects Arrested After Armed Citizens Took The Law Into Their Own Hands

Police in Louisiana arrested multiple people in connection to a residential break-in Jan. 27 that was thwarted by armed citizens, WDSU News reported.

The third suspect in the burglary attempt allegedly managed to flee the scene of the crime. Police with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office captured that suspect Feb. 7 following a chase, WDSU reported Feb. 8.

The owner of the home the suspects were allegedly breaking into summoned his neighbors to ward off the apparent intruders, WGNO reported Feb. 8. One neighbor who helped was the victim of a break-in allegedly committed by one of the suspects earlier in the day, WDSU reported. (RELATED: San Francisco Police Station Burglarized, ‘Department-Issued Property’ Stolen, Cops Say: REPORT)

One local resident shot the 27-year-old suspect’s tire on his car, causing the alleged criminal to flee from the scene by foot, the outlet noted, citing neighbors’ testimony. That suspect was later found asleep in a truck by a third victim who held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, the outlet reported. He allegedly tried to break into the third victim’s house to evade authorities.

“When I think of that, I think of something like a video game,” Shane Molay, a resident of the neighborhood, told Fox 8. “You shoot out a tire … it takes smart as an IQ. That is a quick action. That happening is the mind of someone smart.”

Angry Ponchatoula homeowners shoot out burglary suspect’s tires, hold him at gunpoint until deputies arrive; one suspect still at large, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says https://t.co/OEcVVYiw8g — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) January 31, 2024

One of the victims told police during their investigation about a U-Haul truck that was spotted in the neighborhood appearing to sell stolen items, Fox 8 reported. Police arrested one of the suspects, 37-year-old Amber Skelton, based on this tip and say that Skelton, Zachary Lafleur and 29-year-old Branson Monistere constituted a three-person burglary ring, the outlet noted.

Monistere faces charges of burglary, illegal possession of stolen things and failure to appear in court, while Lafleur and Skelton face multiple burglary charges, WDSU 6 reported.