EXCLUSIVE: GOP Rep Introduces Bill To Combat Rule Biden Admin Proposed That ‘Wages A War Against American Businesses’

Republican Missouri Rep. Eric Burlison introduced legislation Thursday that would prevent a newly proposed rule from the Biden Administration so that businesses can manage overtime compensation in a way that benefits both the business and employees.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which is titled the Overtime Pay Flexibility Act. The bill would specifically target the Defining and Delimiting the Exemptions for Executive, Administrative, Professional, Outside Sales, and Computer Employees rule from taking effect.

“The proposed rule could not come at a worse time, as businesses work to recover from forced COVID closures, record high inflation and the failure of ‘Bidenomics.’ To be clear, this new rule will jeopardize the ability of businesses to survive, and many will be forced to lay off their employees,” Burlison told the Caller before introducing the bill.

In August 2023, The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced a proposal to extend overtime pay protections for salaried workers. The proposed rule would force employers to pay salaried employees working more than 40 hours a week overtime pay if they earn less than $1,059 per week or $55,000 per year, the DOL stated. (RELATED: Biden Admin Resurrects Failed Obama Effort To Raise Salary Threshold For Overtime Pay)

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“It’s essential that we support American companies and workers and protect them from the unnecessary federal government mandates. The Biden Administration’s policies continually stifle growth with its ‘one-size-fits all’ approach,” Burlison added. “When the government wages a war against American businesses, it inevitably hurts workers. Democrats love to sell a dream to workers, but in the end their agenda against the free market only harms the people they claim so vocally to support.” (RELATED: NYC’s Migrant Crisis Results In $123 Million In Overtime Costs: REPORT)

Currently, salaried workers doing management-related duties can receive overtime pay if they make less than $35,500 per year, The New York Times reported.