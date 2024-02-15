Fani Willis Takes Witness Stand To Testify About Corruption Allegations

Fulton County District Attorney took the witness stand Thursday during a hearing to consider whether she should be disqualified over alleged financial benefits gained from appointing her romantic partner Nathan Wade.

Trump co-defendant Michael Roman filed a motion Jan. 8 to disqualify Willis, alleging she benefited from appointing Wade when he took her on vacations using funds earned from his “lucrative” contract. Wade said earlier in the hearing that Willis reimbursed him in cash for the expenses, though he could not produce receipts beyond one included in the state’s response to Roman’s motion.

In the affidavit attached to the state’s Feb. 2 response, Wade stated that he and Willis had not had a relationship other than as friends prior to his appointment. He said their personal relationship developed in 2022. (RELATED: Key Witness Testimony Contradicts Fani Willis’ Defense Of ‘Romantic’ Relationship With Special Prosecutor)

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

