Star Running Back Rhamondre Stevenson Reportedly Asks For A Bigger Role, Will New Patriots Regime Oblige Him?

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has asked the team for a more significant role in the offense, according to the Boston Globe, and I think they’d be smart to oblige him.

“I want to be the featured back for the Patriots,” Stevenson told the Globe’s Nicole Yang.

Stevenson, who the Patriots selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, has been quite proficient in his New England tenure.

Though he trailed fellow Pats ball carrier Damien Harris in carries his rookie year, he still impressed in his inaugural campaign, rushing for 606 yards on 133 carries, matching Harris’ 4.6 yards per carry for the year.

In 2022 he took the lion’s share of carries from Harris and he fulfilled his newfound role with a stellar 1040 yards on 210 carries. The 5 yards per carry he achieved was good for fifth among running backs.

But rather than reward Stevenson’s improved performance with a feature role, Bill Belichick’s Patriots brought in a washed up star in former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to share the load with him.

Despite Zeke’s star reputation, he significantly underperformed. The veteran back logged a paltry 3.5 yards per carry, just barely outgaining Stevenson on the ground despite getting 28 more carries. (RELATED: NFL Rookie Of The Year C.J. Stroud Spotted With Amber Rose, And I’m Begging Him To Be Careful)

The decision to not utilize Stevenson coming off a monster season was quite Belichickian. The now retired Bill Belichick is widely considered the greatest coach in NFL history, but that doesn’t mean all of his decisions came without question.

The running back position in particular has been somewhat of an anomaly in the Belichick era, much to the chagrin of fantasy football enthusiasts.

A prime example is when, in 2014, Belichick gave undrafted rookie free agent Jonas Gray a whopping 37 carries in a week four game against the Indianapolis Colts. In the three weeks prior Gray had only logged a combined 32 carries for 131 yards.

Gray rewarded Belichick with a monster performance, putting up 201 yards on the ground and adding an eye-popping four touchdowns. Just like that, a star was born. Well, not really.

Belichick then inexplicably sat Gray the next week and the young back would only play in four more games the rest of the year, only getting 20 more carries in the rest of his Patriots career.

While it would later be revealed that Gray missed a team meeting and that’s why he fell out of favor, the episode speaks to a larger pattern with Belichick’s running backs. Whether it’s his sporadic usage of passing backs like James White or his sudden decision to move on from a first-round back in Sony Michel, the traditionally opaque Belichick has been even more of an enigma when it comes to the tailback position.

His replacement Jerod Mayo has a chance to change that.

While Mayo has already begun to change the Patriots’ culture with some weird race baiting nonsense in his opening presser, he has a chance to change the culture for the positive by signaling to Stevenson loud and clear: you’re the guy.

Rhamondre has done nothing but perform when given the opportunity, and he makes a strong case for why he should be on the field on every down. “The importance of being in the game and getting a hang of the game, just drive after drive — not one drive on, one drive off. You can’t get hot like that. All running backs know that. You can’t really get hot like that,” Stevenson told the Globe.

With the question marks the Pats have at QB, it will be that much more important to establish a strong run game. If Mayo wants to have an impact in New England beyond being a DEI brand ambassador, he’d be smart to make Stevenson his feature back.