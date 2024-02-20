Wild Video Shows Horse Taking Fast Lane On Philadelphia Highway

A video taken early Tuesday morning shows a lone horse galloping along the Interstate 95 Highway in Philadelphia, the New York Post reported.

The outlet tweeted out the video, which appears to show a horse with a bridle galloping along a major highway in Pennsylvania during the early morning hours. A whole series of cars can be seen in motion on the opposite side of the barrier where the horse is galloping. The hooves of the horse could be heard emitting a click-click sound in the video as they hit the pavement of the road. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Commits Grand Theft Buggy While Amish Family Shops At Walmart, Police Say)

Just another day on I-95 🐎 A horse was spotted galloping along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Tuesday, February 20, much to the surprise of early-morning commuters. pic.twitter.com/lFm9NonrXm — New York Post (@nypost) February 20, 2024

Pennsylvania State Police managed to capture the horse, CBS News reported. The police made light of the incident and did some horsing around in a tweet.

“Hey Philly, uh, hold your horses (so we don’t have to),” the Philadelphia Police Department wrote on social media.

Hey Philly, uh, hold your horses (so we don’t have to). pic.twitter.com/zAtcYDwZMj — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) February 20, 2024

The horse appears to have escaped from Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching children how to ride horses, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. “I have no idea how he got loose,” one man reportedly sporting a light blue sweatshirt from the club told reporters as he loaded the animal into a trailer. The man said that the horse would be okay, according to the outlet.