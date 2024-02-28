‘Necessary Action’: Ghanaian Parliament Passes Bill Making It Illegal To Identify As LGBT

The Parliament of the West African nation Ghana passed a bill banning its citizens from identifying as LGBT and imposing strict legal penalties on those who fail to comply.

The bill passed with the support of both major parties and now awaits the signature of President Nana Akufo-Addo, BBC reported. The Ghanaian leader has reportedly indicated that he would sign the bill, the outlet noted.

🚨 Breaking News The Parliament of Ghana has today passed the ‘Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021’ aka anti-LGBTQ Bill On this date, February 28, 2024, a motion for the Third Reading was moved and seconded – paving way for the passage of the Bill pic.twitter.com/Nvq2UgYNdy — Rightify Ghana (@RightifyGhana) February 28, 2024

International bodies and NGOs have expressed concern about the legislation.

“If Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill becomes a law, it will exacerbate fear and hatred, could incite violence against fellow Ghanaian citizens, and will negatively impact on free speech, freedom of movement and freedom of association,” said Winnie Byanyima, who heads the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS, according to BBC.

In January, Amnesty International warned that the bill “poses significant threats to the fundamental rights and freedoms,” the outlet noted. (RELATED: Gay People Bring ‘Curse’ On Nations And Should Be Stoned In Stadiums, African President Says)

The bill would impose prison sentences of up to three years for identifying as LGBT, up to five years for the “willful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities” and up to 10 years for directing LGBT messages at children, according to BBC and Reuters, which noted that Ghana already punishes gay sex with up to three years in prison.

The legislation also encourages the public to step up and report LGBTQ activity to government officials, who would then take “necessary action,” BBC noted.

GHANA PASSES ANTI-GAY LAW Watch the moment Ghana’s parliament unanimously passed amendments to the country’s anti-gay law. The proposals make identifying as a member of the LGBTQ+ punishable by 3 years in prison while advocating for LGBTQ+ rights gets you a decade behind bars.… pic.twitter.com/5xN3L7GIwX — African Stream (@african_stream) July 8, 2023

The bill’s sponsors included Christians, Muslim and “Ghanaian traditional leaders,” Reuters noted. (RELATED: Literal Witch Hunt: African Politician Charged With Witchcraft)

LGBT lifestyles are “alien to the Ghanaian culture and family value system and, as such, the citizens of this nation cannot accept it,” the Christian Council of Ghana and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council said in a joint statement, according to BBC.

President Akufo-Addo has seven days to sign or reject the legislation.