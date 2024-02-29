‘Naked Gun’ Getting A Reboot With Liam Neeson Was Not On Our 2024 Bingo Card

Iconic comedy film “Naked Gun” is getting a reboot scheduled for 2025 and will star Liam Neeson, Paramount Pictures revealed Wednesday.

Neeson will take on the lead role of slapstick police detective Lt. Frank Drebin, who was originally brought into our hearts and minds by the late Leslie Nielsen, ABC News reported.

“Lonely Island” star Akiva Schaffer is directing, while Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door company will produce the film, Variety reported. The new script is being developed by Dan Gregor, Doug Mand and Schaffer, who all worked together on the animated movie “Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers,” which has a surprisingly high Rotten Tomatoes score. So there is hope for this, another reboot no one asked for.

posting this for anyone that might have doubts about Liam Neeson Naked Gun. he’s perfect for it https://t.co/i37fys4Ugg pic.twitter.com/uMmhhCWehq — 🟡 The tumboy 🟡 (@TheTumboy) February 28, 2024

Nielsen played Drebin over the course of three films, despite having been a dramatic actor prior to the role. “It’s been dawning on me slowly that for the past 35 years I have been cast against type,” Nielsen once said, according to ABC News, “and I’m finally getting to do what I really wanted to do.” (RELATED: Liam Neeson Rips Apart Conor McGregor, Who Is Having None Of It)

Could it be that Liam Neeson has also wanted to be a slapstick comedy actor his entire career, but somehow ended up in predominantly powerful action roles? Maybe! He was absolutely excellent as himself in the hit series, “Life’s Too Short.” Let’s hope he continues his brilliant talent in “Naked Gun,” as one wrong move in this remake could shatter his reputation as one of the best and most beloved actors of all time.

The movie will drop in theaters on July 18, 2025.