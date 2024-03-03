UNLV Football Coach Barry Odom Tries To Ride Bull To Raise Money For Program, Gets Absolutely Thrashed Instead

Hey, at least he tried.

Barry Odom, the head football coach of the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) Rebels, is going all-out to bring in money for the program, and this includes the skipper riding a bull.

Oh, and its name happens to be “Widowmaker” — how settling. (RELATED: Former NFL Superstar Braylon Edwards Saves Elderly Man’s Life After YMCA Attack: Report)

Odom managed to kill two birds with one stone with this showing:

1. He got to bring in money for UNLV football, and

2. He continues to swim in the glory of Las Vegas. If you don’t remember or just flat-out don’t know, Odom led the Rebels to a nine-win campaign in 2023, even bringing in 40,000+ crowds to Allegiant Stadium on multiple occasions.

Well, to continue his stardom, he showed up at the “Horns & Helmets” event at the Southpoint Hotel, with tickets priced at $150 a pop and proceeds going to the Rebels football program. But Odom didn’t just show up, he decided to give fans a show — by riding a bull (or at least he tried to).

My man ended up getting thrashed.

WATCH:

Barry’s Big adventure!!! UNLV coach Barry Odom riding a bull to raise money for his FB program. Who does that? BARRY DOES@unlvfootball #UNLVFB @Coach_Odom pic.twitter.com/Jy6JvBNvpA — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) March 3, 2024

What a genius way to bring money into your program. Yeah, it’s a little dangerous, it’s a little risky and a little embarrassing at that, but it’s such a creative way to bring in support.

I have to applaud Barry Odom and the UNLV Rebels for this.

There was already love from me with the Vegas connection, but this is just too great not to acknowledge.