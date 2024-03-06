‘I Was Lucky’: Dakota Johnson Says She Openly Talks About Sex With Her Mom

Dakota Johnson shared insights into her upbringing and the openness about sex she experienced with her mother, Melanie Griffith, in an interview with Bustle published Tuesday.

The 34-year-old actress pointed out the healthy conversations she had about sex with her mother that paved the way for her to explore her sexuality. “I was lucky that I grew up with a mom who was very open — at times maybe too open — about sexuality,” Johnson told Bustle. “But it was always like, ‘Whatever you’re into and when you want to have sex, you just let me know and we’ll get birth control.’ ”

Dakota Johnson Recalls ‘Healthy’ Sex Talks with Mom Melanie Griffith: ‘At Times Maybe Too Open’ https://t.co/qEDlknUl25 — People (@people) March 5, 2024

Growing up in a Hollywood family that never shied away from tough conversations, Johnson appreciated the candidness that surrounded topics often deemed taboo in other households. “It was really healthy, and it made me feel like I was allowed to discover my sexuality on my own, which I think is such a gift,” she added. (RELATED: ‘The Worst Time Of My Life’: Dakota Johnson Dishes On Her Short Stint In ‘The Office’)

The actress also shared that there’s transparency within their family. “I think because I grew up in it, it’s come more naturally, but I wouldn’t have it any other way really. I really wouldn’t. I love it. It feels very honest. It feels really authentic,” she said. “No one’s hiding anything.”

The openness extends beyond sexuality in their family. “No matter how f—ed up it is, or who’s in rehab, or who’s not speaking to whom, or who’s divorcing whom, we’re family,” the “Madame Web” star added. “And we are always going to be a family. It’s really real.”