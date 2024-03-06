EXCLUSIVE: Georgia Senate GOP Introduce New Bill To Combat Sanctuary Policies In Light Of Laken Riley Murder

Georgia Senate Republicans introduced new legislation Wednesday that would combat sanctuary policies and target officials who enact them in light of the murder of nursing student Laken Riley.

The Daily Caller first obtained a piece of the legislation, which would specifically strip local elected officials who enact sanctuary policies of their sovereign immunity, allowing anyone to bring a cause of action against them. The bill would also allow for the removal of local officials and would strip them of state funding and state-administered federal funding.

“Athens-Clarke County local officials failed to protect the greatest asset that their county has: The students at the University of Georgia,” Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones told the Caller. “Instead, they favored a radical agenda that puts the interests of illegal immigrants ahead of the citizens of Athens-Clarke County.” (RELATED: Trump Says He Spoke To Laken Riley’s Parents, Bashes Biden For Not ‘Saying Her Name’)

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“They, along with Joe Biden and Washington Democrats who have fought to open our borders to an invasion from illegal immigrants, are responsible for every action by every illegal immigrant they’ve allowed to live freely in our communities. As part of our ongoing commitment to protect Georgians, we are taking a stand against those who attempt to implement sanctuary policies that violate the law and harbor criminals,” Jones added. (RELATED: Biden Ignores Laken Riley’s Murder In Crime Speech)

Riley, 22, was allegedly murdered by Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. He was arrested by University of Georgia police.