Police Arrest Woman After Video Shows Wild Fight At Kid’s Bus Stop

A Florida woman was arrested Friday after allegedly instigating a wild brawl between students at a bus stop before jumping in herself.

Graphic footage shared by Haines City Police Department reportedly shows Taityana D. Duffy, 28, a guardian of one of the students at the bus stop, seeming to instigate and get herself involved in a fight. A number of individuals can be seen getting involved in the situation, while one person in a grey shirt first fights another in a red hoodie, before moving onto repeatedly punching another child — seemingly a young girl — in the head.

As the beating continues, Duffy stands over the children filming, yelling, “beat her ass.” The red-hooded student manages to pull the grey-shirted alleged aggressor off the student, which is when Duffy appears to hit the student and scream, “get the fuck off her.”

“The involvement of an adult in encouraging and participating in a teenage fight at a bus stop is unacceptable and deeply concerning,” Haines Chief of Police Greg Goreck said in a statement. “This behavior not only escalates violence but also fails our community’s expectation of an adults’ responsibility to help safeguard our children. Our department is taking this matter seriously and will act to prevent such incidents in the future.” (RELATED: Hayden Panettiere Caught On Video In Huge Bar Fight; Gets Patron In Epic Headlock)

Both Duffy and another juvenile were arrested and transported to the relative facilities following further investigation. Duffy is facing charges related to battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in jail, according to the New York Post.