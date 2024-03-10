Jimmy Kimmel’s Best Zingers And Stingers From The Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 96th annual Academy Awards, and some of his best zingers and stingers are already gaining traction on social media.

The famous talk show host took a moment to give credit to some of Hollywood’s greats by nodding to Greta Gerwig while calling out the Academy for not nominating her for best director for her work on the highest grossing movie of the year, “Barbie.” Kimmel insulted some movies, namely “Madame Web” and “Flowers of New Moon,” and poked fun at Robert Downey Jr. so much that the famous actor began motioning for him to wrap it up.

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie get recognized by Jimmy Kimmel following their #Oscars snubs pic.twitter.com/E6dmxgcNW5 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2024

Kimmel kept tossing the insults. Some landed, others drew gasps from the shocked crowd.

People could be heard groaning after Kimmel trolled Robert Downey Jr. by slamming him with a joke about his drug use in the early onset of his monologue.

The famous host tossed a few zingers at Robert DeNiro, who is dating Tiffany Chen, a woman 35 years his junior. Chen and DeNiro, who is now 80 years old, welcomed a new baby to the world in 2023.

“In 1976, Jodie Foster was young enough to play Robert De Niro’s daughter,” Kimmel said.

“Now she’s 20 years too old to be his girlfriend,” Kimmel told the crowd, as he continued to troll other stars.

Kimmel made a dig at “Madame Web,” after the film’s failing box office sales.

“The people in this room somehow managed to come up with so many excellent films and memorable performances, this night is full of enormous talent, and untold potential, but so was Madame Web,” he said.

He even tossed in a political jab, saying, “Emma Stone played an adult woman with the brain of a child, like the lady who gave the rebuttal to the State of the Union on Thursday night.”

Kimmel honored the crews that work behind the scenes in the film industry “for standing with us” during the recent Hollywood strikes.

“I’m gonna make sure this show goes really long tonight so you get a ton of overtime,” he said.

The famous host even snuck in a jab at one of the biggest movies of the year, saying, “When I went to see ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, I had to have my mail delivered to the theater. In the time to watch that film, you could drive to Oklahoma and solve the murders.” (RELATED: Famous Actress Liza Koshy Wipes Out Hard On Oscars Red Carpet)

That was just his monologue, folks. There’s so much more to come….