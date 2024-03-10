‘You’ll Get Hurt’: UConn’s Dan Hurley — Who I Wanna Hate — Just Gets Cooler And Cooler With Interactions Like This

I can’t lie … Dan Hurley is a pretty cool cat.

When Saturday’s game between UConn and Providence got underway, Huskies head coach Dan Hurley wasn’t happy with his team’s start whatsoever. However, the finish made him smile, and straight up flex on ’em.

In UConn‘s 74-60 win over the Friars, Hurley spent a lot of the final minute chirpin’ with an opposing fan who was sitting in the second row. After that, Hurley was waving his arms to egg on other Providence fans, and then as he was leaving the court, he raised both his index fingers. (RELATED: South Carolina Hits Bizarre Buzzer-Beater In True Dagger-In-The-Heart Fashion To Keep Undefeated Season Alive)

“I just told him, ‘I’ve got a national championship ring, and we won the regular season in the Big East, and we’re champions,’” Hurley told reporters after the game, per ESPN. “’And you should shut up, and you shouldn’t be running your mouth at that point in the game. You know, just get out of here. You know? Just go.’”

And there was also some footage of the incident that Hurley didn’t mention, and I’ll be honest, I can’t help but to find the Huskies skipper to be a little bit of a G. And this is coming from a lifetime Husky hater.

But come on … how can you not be down with this party?

WATCH:

No love lost between Dan Hurley and Friartown. His exchange with a fan: “look at this guy…come here, you’ll get hurt.” #pcbb @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/pcVq9fyJQz — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) March 10, 2024

This very well may be the first March Madness where I don’t hate UConn … crazy how things change.