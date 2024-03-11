Video Shows California Deputy Fatally Shooting 15-Year-Old Boy With Autism

A 15-year-old boy with autism was allegedly fatally shot by a California sheriff’s deputy Saturday.

Video appears to capture Ryan Gainer shot dead by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred when law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance involving the teenager, identified as Gainer. He was reportedly assaulting his sister and causing destruction within their home.

The first deputy reached the scene and was immediately met by Gainer, who allegedly wielded a long gardening tool with a sharp edge, the news release stated. Gainer reportedly lifted the tool and charged at the deputy. This was supported by the video released by the agency. It captured Gainer wearing a teal jumpsuit.

He was rushing from the home and holding the tool with both hands. He appears to charge at a deputy who aimed a firearm at him, as seen on the video shared by Fox 11 Los Angeles. As the deputy backed away, Gainer chased him and allegedly attempted to attack the deputy with the sharp end of the tool. This confrontation escalated, resulting in Gainer being shot.

“Hey, get back! Get back, or you’re gonna get shot!” the deputy yells.

Immediate medical assistance was provided by the deputies until the arrival of emergency medical services, the department added. Gainer was then transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance, where he eventually died from his wounds. (RELATED: Horrifying Video Shows Cop Shooting Woman As She Mows Him Down With Car)

“Our social safety net for those experiencing mental illness needs to be strengthened,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a statement, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. “Our deputies handle seemingly insurmountable calls daily. Most of these calls do not end in violence.”