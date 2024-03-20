‘F*ck You Mayor Adams!’: Conservative Artist Arrested After Throwing Pizzas Onto NYC Hall Grounds

Conservative artist Scott LoBaido was arrested Wednesday after throwing pizzas onto New York City Hall grounds, video footage shows.

LoBaido was seen outside of NYC City Hall on Wednesday morning with a group of protestors, explaining why he would be throwing pizzas. Video footage posted to Twitter caught LoBaido’s speech which calls out the mayor and other government officials over their new green energy regulations for small pizza business owners while crime continues to rise. (RELATED: New York City Residents Say Quality Of Life Has Dropped As Crime, Illegal Immigration Swell)

“Number one, till the day I die I will defend these men and women in blue,” LoBaido said to the group of protestors. “They have to do their job because of this piece of sh*t that makes them do this bullsh*t here, okay? I’m throwing pizza because these pigeons are hungry and I’m here to feed the f*cking pigeons, okay? We understand what’s happening here, people.”

“he is worried about pizza because he hates the small business owners” – Scott Lobaido talks about Mayor Adams, before throwing PIZZA onto the city hall lawn pic.twitter.com/cQGsVvYpDI — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 20, 2024

“This city, this mayor, the governor, the city council, the DAs are wrecking this f*cking city – destroying the small mom-and-pop businesses,” LoBaido continued. “And this is another example, pizza. They’re going [to have] regulations for brick oven pizza. Brick oven pizza is killing the baby seals now! You believe that sh*t? We have crime running rampant through the city. If this mayor was the man and New Yorker he said he was he would be going up against DA [Alvin] Bragg and taking these criminals off the f*cking streets. He would be going up against [Gov. Kathy] Hochul to stop this invasion of illegal aliens that are beating our cops up, raping, killing, and slaughtering – if he was a man. But he’s worried about pizza because he hates the small business owner, he hates you New Yorkers.”

The conservative artist warned the group that if they were participating in the act they would be arrested for littering. Footage shows after LoBaido threw his first few slices, New York Police Department (NYPD) officers, who had been standing nearby, quickly jumped in to arrest the artist.

As LoBaido could be seen being taken to a police van, he shouted out, “F*ck you Mayor Adams!” towards the government building.

Beginning April 27, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will be enforcing a new regulation requiring restaurant owners whose stoves were installed before May 2016, to have a filter put in and then hire an engineer to regularly inspect the carbon emissions, according to Fox Business. Due to the regulation, many pizza shops within the city have begun speaking out as their restaurants tend to use wood-burning ovens or coal-fired ovens, the outlet reported.

It is estimated that nearly 130 pizzerias may face closures, Fox Business reported.

LoBaido has been known for his pizza-slinging protests before the recent incident, as he performed the same act in June 2023. During his last year’s stunt, LoBaido spoke out against the city’s “woke-ass” policies and also sounded off on the city’s oven regulations.