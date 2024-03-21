Don Lemon Questions Whether His Being ‘Gay’ And ‘Black’ Made Elon Musk Uncomfortable

Former CNN host Don Lemon questioned whether Elon Musk was uncomfortable being interviewed by a homosexual black man.

Lemon announced the termination of a deal for his show to be commercialized on X, formerly Twitter, on March 13, and aired his interview with Musk on Monday. Lemon, while discussing Musk with podcast host Kara Swisher, asked her whether she thought Musk was “uncomfortable sitting in front of a gay, black guy.” (RELATED: ‘Good News’: Donald Trump Reacts To CNN Ouster Of Don Lemon)

“People have been asking me what I meant by when I said he did not like answering questions or being held to account from people like me, and so some people took it to mean a racial thing,” Lemon said to Swisher. “I meant someone who has a different world view. But, since people raised it, and you said what you said, do you think that he was uncomfortable? I didn’t want to go there. Do you think he was uncomfortable sitting in front of a gay, black guy?”

WATCH:



“Probably more gay than black, I would think,” Swisher responded. “I hate to say that. But I don’t know. I don’t know.”

“I don’t think he likes control beyond himself and so it doesn’t matter who’s exerting it,” Swisher added. “I don’t think he much likes Joe Biden, either.”

Musk initially invited Lemon to host a show on X in May 2023 after Lemon was fired from CNN the month prior. (RELATED: ‘I Think I Did’: GOP Presidential Candidate Says He Helped Get Don Lemon Fired)

The former CNN host previously drew fire after he said in February 2023 that former Republican Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina wasn’t “in her prime.”

