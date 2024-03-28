Video Shows Man Lead Police On Low-Speed Chase After Allegedly Stealing Construction Vehicle

A Georgia man reportedly seemed to seek revenge from the construction company that fired him a year back, allegedly trying to steal heavy machinery from a job site and leading cops on a slow-paced chase Saturday.

The suspect, 38-year-old Eddie Sanchez, allegedly ignored the trail of Gwinnett County Police police cruisers behind him during the low-speed chase to the point that officers employed another front loader to try to bring the 75,000-pound construction vehicle to a halt, WYFF-4 reported. Witnesses on the job site yelled at the man behind the wheel of the front loader to stop in his tracks, but the suspect allegedly refused to comply even when officers got involved, according to video footage shared on Twitter by CBS News.

The video appears to show another front loader get called in and trail behind the stolen one before eventually having to “flip it.”

The suspect allegedly led law enforcement on a five-mile-long low-speed pursuit with another loader on his trail, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows 10-Year-Old Taking Bobcat On Joyride, Hitting Several Cars)

At the five-mile mark, the backup loader flipped the one Sanchez was allegedly operating on its side. Officers then forcibly removed the man from the cockpit.

Upon arrest, Sanchez was faced with a list of charges including criminal trespass and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Pete Buttigieg Frets That Too Many Construction Crews ‘Don’t Look Like’ The Neighborhoods They Work In)

A police probe into the incident reportedly revealed that Sanchez had stopped by the site a few days prior but did not leave with any contraband.

No one was injured during the alleged weekend debacle.