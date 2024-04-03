Juan Vicente Pérez Mora Dies At 114: REPORT

The oldest man in the world, Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, reportedly passed away at the age of 114 in Venezuela.

Pérez’s death was confirmed Wednesday by Freddy Bernal, the governor of Táchira, where the man lived. He would have turned 115 years old next month, according to Guinness World Records.

Nuestro querido Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, hoy con profunda tristeza y dolor nos despedimos de usted, de ese arquetipo de hombre tachirense, humilde, trabajador, apacible, entusiasta de la familia y la tradición. pic.twitter.com/ohiPzrsWgD — Freddy Bernal (@FreddyBernal) April 3, 2024

Pérez was born May 27, 1909. He was crowned the oldest man living after his predecessor, Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia of Spain, passed away Jan. 18, 2022, at 112 years old, according to Guinness World Records.

“Juan Vicente Pérez, from Venezuela, has been officially confirmed as the oldest person living (male) at 112 years and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022,” the organization wrote once Juan became the oldest living man. “Born in El Cobre, Táchira, Venezuela on 27 May 1909, Juan was the ninth child of ten to Eutiquio del Rosario Pérez Mora and Edelmira Mora.”

The president of Venezuela celebrated the man’s life with a post on Twitter.

“Juan Vicente Pérez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years old, from the town of El Cobre who gave Venezuela the Guinness Record for being the oldest man in the world,” wrote Venezuelan President

Nicolás Maduro. “I send my hug and condolences to his family and to all the people of El Cobre, Táchira state. May God receive him in his holy glory!”

The oldest living person in the world is Maria Branyas Morera. She is 117 years old and has no physical or mental health problems, according to Guinness World Records. (RELATED: One Of Pearl Harbor’s Last Remaining Survivors Dies At The Age Of 102)