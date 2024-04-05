Pair Cheats Death After Plane With Parachute Spirals To Ground In Florida, Video Shows

Two individuals walked away unharmed Thursday after their small plane spiraled into the ground in Florida, New York Post reported.

Two people survived a supposed plane crash after their small plane used a parachute to safely land in a backyard in Florida. Sheri Catrett, a resident, recorded the incident on video when she saw a plane spiraling down with its parachute open, trying to slow its fall, according to the New York Post.

“I looked up to see that it was an airplane with a parachute whirling down about to crash into the ground,” Catrett said, New York Post reported. The plane’s parachute opened successfully and got caught in a tree, stopping the plane from hitting power lines. This lucky break probably saved the neighborhood from more danger, New York Post stated.

2 escape unscathed after small plane spirals out of sky with parachute deployed in Florida, wild video shows https://t.co/LYftAEL6nD pic.twitter.com/LTYlFq3u6J — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2024

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue team quickly arrived at the crash site and found two people safe inside the flipped plane. They immediately took the passengers to a nearby trauma center, where doctors reported them as stable, authorities said in a Facebook post.

“Multiple calls came into our 911 dispatch center from individuals reporting an upside-down plane with parachute deployment in a yard off Parsons Avenue,” the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a statement. “HCFR arrived on the scene to find both occupants out of the aircraft and walking and no hazards involving the plane itself.” (RELATED: REPORT: Man Plunges To Death After Parachute Fails To Open)

The plane is a single-engine Evektor Harmony two-seater, took off from Tampa Executive Airport just minutes before the crash, The Tampa Bay Times reported. Registered to Skyhawk Leasing LLC in late February, it had flown twice earlier that day.