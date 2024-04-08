Google Searches For ‘My Eyes Hurt’ Skyrocket After Idiots Stare Into Eclipse

Google searches for the term “my eyes hurt” skyrocketed Monday afternoon as a solar eclipse swept across the United States, according to data from Google Trends.

Despite numerous warnings from scientists not to look directly at the sun during the eclipse because it could damage the observer’s retinas permanently, apparently many Americans did not heed this advice and immediately took to Google to figure out what was going on.

Searches for the term “my eyes hurt” began to rise sharply around 1:20 p.m. in the United States, as the eclipse began to make its way across North America. The search trend continued to rise for two hours, reaching its peak at 3:20 p.m., just minutes before the eclipse peaked in most parts of the East Coast.

The search term for “why do my eyes hurt” also briefly shot up as some smooth brains apparently needed help diagnosing their retinal pain after staring directly into the sun. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Hosts Try To Explain Science Behind Eclipse. It Went How You’d Expect)

Am I surprised that so many dummies ate the forbidden fruit? Did literally the one thing that they weren’t supposed to do? No, not at all. This is America, and one thing that comes with the freedom to choose is the freedom to make bad choices. But still, I’ve gotta hand it to these folks. Unless they live under a rock, they probably read, heard of and watched a million different warnings about staring at the sun and said, “screw it, I’m doing it anyway, it’ll be fine.”

Well … judging by the results of these search trends, for some people it most certainly was not fine.