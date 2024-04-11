Christina P Says She Overdosed On Ozempic

Comedian Christina P. said she accidentally took so much Ozempic that the dose was enough for a 500-pound man.

She confessed to the unintentional overdose while cohosting a recent episode of the “Your Mom’s House” podcast with her husband, Tom Segura. She said that after feeling nauseous she asked a nurse friend of hers if she was dosing herself properly.

“I go, ‘Hey, just let me confirm this dosing, because I’m not so sure. Like, should I be taking more or less?’ She goes, ‘Well, how much did you take last week?’ … I go, ‘Five units,'” Christina said, as she demonstrated with her hands that she showed the nurse the line on the container. “She goes, ‘Christina, you took 50 units.’”

Ozempic is a drug designed for diabetic use, but Hollywood has embraced the drug’s ability to restrain the appetite and encourage weight loss.

Christina’s nurse friend said, “that’s enough for like, a 500-pound man.”

It turned out Christina had somehow messed up the dosing of units to milligrams and wound up with a serious medical mishap. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the dosing confusion.

Christina explained that she had upped her dosage with the consent and guidance of her doctor but somehow must have misunderstood the instructions.

When she first began taking Ozempic, she wasn’t seeing the results she expected.

“The doctor goes, ‘You know what, since you ate right through it last time, I’m going to start you on a higher dose,’” Christina said on the podcast.

“And I’m like, ‘Alright, fair enough. ‘I’m a pig.'”

The doctor instructed her to take 10 units, according to Christina.

“Sounds like a lot. I haven’t been on it in a minute. I’m gonna dial it back to five units,” she recalled thinking.

She went along according to the new plan but wound up making a mistake.

“The maximum dose of Ozempic is 2 mg once a week,” the company’s official website reads.

Christina said that she injected herself with the medication and went out for dinner, then quickly realized she felt terrible.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, I can’t even. I feel nauseous. I can’t even eat this bread. My mouth is dry. I feel like I’m gonna throw up.’ And then I wake up in the middle of the night, like, super nauseous,” she recalled.

“I’m like, ‘This is working this time. I’m down, like, 3 pounds,” she said. (RELATED: ‘I Didn’t Actually Want To Go This Thin’: Sharon Osbourne Debuts Frail Figure After Using Ozempic)

“I’m starving,” she said.

“I’m like, ‘Well, it fucking worked!”