One Dead, Several Injured After Bus Driver Allegedly Hit Gas Pedal Instead Of Brake

One person died and 11 others were injured Friday after a shuttle bus driver allegedly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while dropping off passengers near a cruise ship terminal in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to multiple reports.

A 68-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition; she later died, Hawaii News Now reported, citing local authorities. Four others, whose ages reportedly range from mid-50s to 60s, were seriously injured during the incident, according to the outlet.

The 57-year-old driver was reportedly dropping people off in a private parking lot and picking up others when he was told the bus was moving forward, the outlet reported. He reportedly jumped into the driver’s seat, attempting to stop the vehicle, but hit the gas instead of the brake.

“It just kept going and my daughter yells out, ‘There’s nobody driving the bus.’ And then, ‘Poof!’ it hits the wall,” Linda Reck, a witness, told Hawaii News Now. (RELATED: REPORT: 45 People Dead After Bus Full Of Christians En Route To Easter Worship Falls Off South African Cliff).

“Somebody screamed, and then I looked over and the bus hit into the crowd,” Janet Lightfoot, a witness and ER nurse, told the outlet. “It just kept going until it hit the wall there. Big cement block was pushed out and the bus hit into the wall.”

“I ran over and kind of started triaging people and trying to help,” Lightfood said, recalling her reaction to the incident. Lightfoot claimed she’s used to seeing traumatic injuries, but this incident was “just different,” she told the outlet.



A man in his 70s was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition; six other adults in their 40s to 70s declined transport after suffering minor injuries, the outlet reported.

Carnival Cruise Line stated there were nine guests on the Carnival Miracle ship who were involved in the accident, including the woman who died, according to CNN.

“She was traveling with her husband, who was also injured and is expected to recover,” a cruise spokesperson told the outlet.

The Honolulu Police Department said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors that led to the incident, the outlet reported.