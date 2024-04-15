Red Hot Chili Peppers Go Viral For Apparently Predicting The Future

The Red Hot Chili Peppers (RHCP) hit 1999 song “Californication” went viral again in April as TikTok users apparently think it predicts the future.

A slew of videos shared on social media, predominantly on TikTok (oh the irony!) are suggesting that frontman Anthony Kiedis and his merry band of Californian rockstars somehow predicted the future in their hit track “Californication.”

“Psychic spies from China try to steal your mind’s elation,” Kiedis sings, which could easily be a prophecy of the disgusting myriad mental health crises that seems to be evolving thanks to the existence of TikTok, which many people believe is a Chinese Communist Party-run espionage and psychological warfare tool.



Another set of lyrics that are freaking people out seems to be aimed at Greta Thunberg, the Swedish celebrity climate change child who most of us feel probably enjoys the rampant press attention she receives for her weather tantrums. “Little girls from Sweden dream of silver screen quotation,” RHCP’s lyrics seemingly foreshadow.

After this, the lyrics kind of fall into a weird territory of serious conspiracy theory and practices that were absolutely around in the 1990s. For example, the line “pay your surgeon very well to break the spell of aging,” is not a prediction. Plastic surgeries existed in the 90s, Gen Z.

“Space may be the final frontier but it’s made in a Hollywood basement,” is another lyric that is far from a prediction. Rumors that the moon landing was faked have existed since the 1969 moon landing. There’s even a movie coming out in 2024 that suggests a staged moon landing was filmed in case the real one didn’t work. (RELATED: It’s Been Months And No One Can Disprove This Shocking Morgan Wallen Conspiracy Theory)

You can probably let us know what the rest of the lyrics mean to you.