UConn’s Stephon Castle Declares For 2024 NBA Draft

One. And. Done.

Stephon Castle, a freshman guard out of the University of Connecticut, has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Castle is the second “one-and-done” player in Huskies program history, coming after only Andre Drummond who was selected ninth overall in 2012, according to Yahoo Sports. (RELATED: One And Done: Kentucky Star, Projected Lottery Pick Reed Sheppard Declares For 2024 NBA Draft)

In the 2023-24 campaign, the 19-year-old Castle put up a stat line of 11.2 points-per-game, 4.3 rebounds-per-game and 3.0 assists-per-game. The 6-foot-6 guard is originally from Covington, Georgia. In the Final Four, Castle ratcheted up his game to add to his draft stock, tallying 21 points against Alabama in the Final Four and 15 in the national championship against Purdue to win a ring.

A McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit out of high school, Castle was named the Big East Freshman of the Year, Yahoo Sports reported.

Castle is now the third Husky to enter the 2024 NBA Draft, joining forward Alex Karaban (who is still keeping his college eligibility) and center Donovan Clingan.

Stephon Castle is out here doing it Carmelo Anthony-style … win a national championship in your only season of college basketball and then dip to the NBA, brilliant!

Now as far as how good Castle will be compared to Melo?

Well, that’s another story. My man Melo was on a completely different level. In his freshman season at Syracuse, he was averaging a double-double putting up 22.2 points-per-game and 10.0 rebounds-per-game, which is elevated way over Castle’s performance on the court. So with that being said, how good will Stephon Castle be in the NBA?

Honestly … role player at best, but I admire the kid’s hustle. Props there.