Video Appears To Show Pro-Palestinian Activist Shoving Israeli Arab At Columbia University

A masked pro-Palestinian activist near Columbia University appeared to shove and throw a punch at an Israeli Arab who was expressing pro-Israel sentiments Thursday near Columbia University.

“I was physically attacked by pro-terror protesters before my lecture at Columbia University. Instead of a lecture, I had to file a complaint with the police. They may have drawn blood but these cowards will never stop me,” Yoseph Haddad, the Israeli Arab, tweeted alongside a video of the incident.

The altercation appeared to begin with the masked protester shoving Haddad from behind. When Haddad got up, the masked protester appeared to throw a punch. Haddad then ran away from the confrontation.

“I just got punched in the face,” Haddad said. Blood appeared to be present on his lip. Police then escorted the angry protestor away, who said he did not punch Haddad.

Haddad also posted a photo of his cut lip. “I’m not moved by some stupid and violent pro-Hamas protesters,” he wrote in Hebrew after noting that he received messages from Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers inquiring about his wellbeing.

Haddad also tweeted out other photos of the demonstration that day. “They can curse, they can threaten, they can also attack… But they cannot stop me and the truth that I represent as a proud Israeli Arab citizen. I will keep fighting to counter their anger!” he wrote. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi Allegedly Suspended From College For Anti-Israel Activity)

Haddad is a correspondent for the Israeli news outlet i24 News and the CEO of Together Vouch For Each Other. Haddad’s organization is dedicated toward “bridging the gap between the Arab sector of Israeli society with Israeli society as a whole,” the Jewish National Fund says. Haddad also served in the IDF.