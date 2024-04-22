Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Breaking Into Muslim Religious Center, Destroying Artifacts

A New Jersey man was charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly breaking into the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University (CILRU) and destroying religious property.

Jacob Beacher, 24, was arrested and charged “by complaint” with a hate crime on Monday for breaking into the CILRU in New Brunswick, New Jersey, during the Eid-al-Fitr holiday on April 10. Beacher allegedly broke into the building around 2:41 a.m., where he allegedly destroyed property including several “religious artifacts,” according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Read it here first: Jacob Beacher, 24, has been arrested after vandalizing and breaking into the Center For Islamic Life At Rutgers University. He is being charged with a federal hate crime. Those details and more with @mattshuham https://t.co/lZdcf7Uh0m — Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) April 22, 2024

Beacher allegedly damaged several religious artifacts, including numerous Turbah prayer stones, which Muslims prostrate over during prayer. The 24-year-old also allegedly damaged items featuring “holy language” from the Qur’an and stole a Palestinian flag and a charity box, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. (RELATED: White House Speaks Out After Arab Community In America Chants ‘Death To America’)

Beacher was charged with one count of intentional obstruction of religious practice and one count of making false statements to federal authorities, CNN reported. Chair of the Islamic Center Atiya Aftab commented in a news release on Monday regarding the incident, according to the outlet.

“We express a sense of relief and safety knowing that the suspect is in custody,” Aftab said. “This act of terror will not intimidate or break our community. We stand in firm faith and with resolve to redouble our efforts to the mission of our center. This incident did not occur in a vacuum.”

A university spokesperson said that Beacher is not affiliated with Rutgers University, according to CNN.

The U.S. Department of Justice states:

“A criminal complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”