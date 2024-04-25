‘Grossly Unfair’: Michael Avenatti Rip’s Bragg’s Case Against Trump, Reveals Reason For Wanting To Testify In Case

The former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti, ripped Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, revealing the reason behind wanting to testify in the case.

Avenatti, who is currently serving 19 years in federal prison for crimes including extortion, tax evasion, fraud, and embezzlement, phoned into “Hannity” to discuss recent reports that he would be willing to testify in Trump’s case as he has been in contact with the former president’s defense team. (RELATED: ‘More Than Happy To Testify’: Michael Avenatti Says He’s In Contact With Trump Defense Team: REPORT)

Fox host Sean Hannity questioned the former attorney on his defense of Trump in Bragg’s case, asking his reaction from a legal perspective as some experts continue to state major flaws with the trial.

“The case is grossly unfair, Sean. That’s going to come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I strongly believe that. What is happening right now to President Trump – and let me be clear, I disagree with President Trump on about 95% of the issues at a minimum. But one thing he and I agree on, and that is that the politicization of these cases, and this case in particular, is gross, it’s uncalled for, and it’s flat-out wrong,” Avenatti stated.

“This is an effort to deprive millions of Americans of their choice for president. This guy has been indicted now in four cases up and down the entire East Coast. Sean, in this country we don’t have serial killers who are prosecuted at the same time in four different cases. The timing is wrong, the case is wrong, and he’s not receiving due process.”

As Avenatti has notably not been a supporter of Trump, previously representing Daniels in a case against Trump and considered challenging the former president as a Democrat in the 2020 election, Hannity questioned if his turnaround on the cases against Trump is due to his “experience” with the justice system now.

“I’ve learned a lot over the last five to six years, Sean. I’ve been a product of the system, if you will. I’ve been ground through the system, fighting three cases at one time. I’ve learned a lot about the media. I’ve learned a lot about what it’s like when the government comes for you when you’re targeted. I’ve learned a lot about what it means to really get due process or to be deprived of due process,” Avenatti stated.

“They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, well I guess that’s not true because that I’ve certainly grown a lot [and] learned a lot over the last 5 years. That’s why I am saying what I’m saying now and I firmly believe it.”

“If you were to testify in this case you know that the prosecution would want to impeach you as a witness and obviously all the issues you’ve had to deal with over the last number of years all of that would be brought up. How would you handle that?” Hannity pressed.

“I’d handle it directly. I’d handle it truthfully. And I can promise you that I’d be a hell of a lot better witness than Michael Cohen could ever hope to be,” Avenatti stated.

Trump’s trial in New York began April 15 with jury selection as he is facing 34 felony counts for alleged falsified business records that were supposedly related to “hush money” payments made to Daniels. The twelve-person jury was selected nearly three days later with minimal details revealed regarding the jurors’ occupation and preferences during questioning, but no physical descriptions or details about their employers made per the request of presiding Judge Juan Merchant.