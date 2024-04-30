Sword-Wielding Man Allegedly Stabs Five, Kills Teen In London: REPORT

A man has been arrested in London after allegedly going on a rampage with a sword, killing one person and injuring at least four others, authorities have confirmed.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man in Redbridge, North-East London, near Hainault Tube Station, after he allegedly crashed a van into a house before allegedly stabbing at least five people, including two police officers and a 14-year-old boy, according to a New York Post article. Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell of the London Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement to the outlet that the boy died in the hospital as a result of injuries but said the four other victims, “remain in hospital, but thankfully their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

13-year-old dead, 4 others injured after sword-wielding attacker goes on rampage in Khan’s London #HainaultAttack https://t.co/QuMQ1eaCup — UnlikeTheRoman (@UnlikeTheRoman) April 30, 2024

The man thought to be the suspect was caught on video by onlookers wearing a yellow hooded top, apparently crouching through the front yards of houses in the area while carrying a long sword. He was later tasered and arrested by police, according to the New York Post. The alleged incident is not thought to be terror-related and the police are not looking for any other suspects, according to BBC reported. (RELATED: Graphic Video Shows Assailant With Huge Knife Stabbing Man On London Train In Broad Daylight)

Last week in London mayoral debate with @TomSwarbrick1 Susan Hall spoke about machete gang warnings on London’s streets. Somewhat dismissed by Sadiq Khan who told her to stop watching the Wire… @LBC pic.twitter.com/EPM4WrDnKc — Natasha Clark (@NatashaC) April 30, 2024

The alleged attack comes just two days before the London Mayoral election, where a growing number of crimes committed with knives has been one of the most prominent issues on the campaign trail. The incumbent Labour Party Mayor, Sadiq Khan — who described the attack as “appalling,” in a statement reported by the BBC — has been heavily criticized for failing to take the issue in the city seriously, including telling his Conservative Party opponent, Susan Hall, to “stop watching The Wire” when she brought up machete-wielding gangs in a debate on LBC Radio.