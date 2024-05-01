Entertainment

Christian Slater About To Become Dad Again At Age 54

Christian Slater and his wife Brittany debut her baby bump on the red carpet premiere of Unfrosted
Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Famous actor Christian Slater and his wife, Brittany, revealed they are expecting another child together.

Slater and his wife walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the star’s new movie, “Unfrosted,” on Tuesday. Brittany proudly showed off her baby bump in a flowy, off-the-shoulder floral dress, and posed facing one side, giving the paparazzi a good chance to capture the couples’ big news.

Slater and Brittany are already parents to a daughter they welcomed into the world in 2019. Slater fathered two older children named Eliana and Jaden, with his ex-wife, Ryan Haddon, according to People.

Brittany flaunted her growing belly with every step, and leaned up against Slater while allowing the photographers to snap away. Slater beamed from ear-to-ear, and excitedly engaged with the press, giving in to their requests to strike certain poses on the red carpet.

Actor Christian Slater from the USA Network series “Mr. Robot” arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

He wore slacks and a jacket, and extended his hand for his wife to hold as they made their way past the media.

Slater spoke about the challenges of parenting at the age of 50 during the final season premiere of “Mr. Robot” in  2019, letting fans in on the chaos that ensued when he and Brittany welcomed their daughter to the world.

Actor Christian Slater arrives for the world premiere of “Star Trek Beyond” at Comic Con in San Diego, California U.S., July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Christian Slater attends a photocall in Venice September 5, 2006. Slater stars in director Emilio Estevez’s “Bobby” which is showing at the Venice film festival. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

He noted the tedious bottle-washing process, and pointed out that each bottle had numerous pieces to sterilize, as he joked about embarking on a new adventure with an infant, at that time.(RELATED: Logan Paul Announces He’s Becoming A Father)

The pair have not publicly revealed any additional information about the pregnancy. It’s unclear how far along Brittany is, and there has been no mention about the baby’s gender or due date.