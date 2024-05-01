Christian Slater About To Become Dad Again At Age 54

Famous actor Christian Slater and his wife, Brittany, revealed they are expecting another child together.

Slater and his wife walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the star’s new movie, “Unfrosted,” on Tuesday. Brittany proudly showed off her baby bump in a flowy, off-the-shoulder floral dress, and posed facing one side, giving the paparazzi a good chance to capture the couples’ big news.

Slater and Brittany are already parents to a daughter they welcomed into the world in 2019. Slater fathered two older children named Eliana and Jaden, with his ex-wife, Ryan Haddon, according to People.

Brittany flaunted her growing belly with every step, and leaned up against Slater while allowing the photographers to snap away. Slater beamed from ear-to-ear, and excitedly engaged with the press, giving in to their requests to strike certain poses on the red carpet.

He wore slacks and a jacket, and extended his hand for his wife to hold as they made their way past the media.

Slater spoke about the challenges of parenting at the age of 50 during the final season premiere of “Mr. Robot” in 2019, letting fans in on the chaos that ensued when he and Brittany welcomed their daughter to the world.

He noted the tedious bottle-washing process, and pointed out that each bottle had numerous pieces to sterilize, as he joked about embarking on a new adventure with an infant, at that time.(RELATED: Logan Paul Announces He’s Becoming A Father)

The pair have not publicly revealed any additional information about the pregnancy. It’s unclear how far along Brittany is, and there has been no mention about the baby’s gender or due date.