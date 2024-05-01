‘Lines Of Cocaine From Here To Saturn’: Alec Baldwin Talks About The Depths Of His Addiction

Alec Baldwin reflected on what it was like to use cocaine daily during his appearance on the Wednesday episode of the “Our Way” podcast with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson.

Baldwin, now nearly 40 years sober, discussed his life and career on the podcast and admitted his sobriety was a tough topic for him. “I don’t discuss this a lot,” he admitted when he was asked if he drinks alcohol. “I discuss it every now and then when it makes sense. I’m 39 years sober. I got sober Feb. 23, 1985,” he said. He admitted that after moving from New York City to Los Angeles in 1983, things took a turn. “I had a white-hot problem every day for two years,” he admitted on the podcast. “I think I snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn.”

Baldwin went on to talk about how he and his friends “did one on the rings of Saturn, then we came home – we took it back home,” he said.

“I mean, cocaine was like coffee back then. Everybody was doing it all day long,” Baldwin told Anka and Bronson.

The famous actor went on to say that when he tried to wean himself off cocaine, his drug habit was quickly replaced with a drinking habit.

“Because I stopped doing drugs, my drinking increased, which they tell you is going to happen. And that did happen. I just started drinking,” Baldwin said.

Eventually, Baldwin was able to get past his addiction to alcohol, and completely turned his back on drugs and alcohol for good.

“I don’t miss drugs at all, but I do miss drinking. I like to drink,” he admitted.

Bronson asked what he currently does in place of drugs and alcohol.

“I do try to meditate,” Baldwin said, although the star said meditation was tough to do in a house full of children. (RELATED: Country Singer Jelly Roll Comes Clean About Depths Of His Addiction Issue)

“Meditating with seven children is like trying to play ping pong on the deck of an aircraft carrier. It’s a real pain in the ass, man,” he quipped.