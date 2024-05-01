Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese Lambasts Columbia Protesters Demanding ‘Chicken Nuggets’ And ‘Applesauce’ Deliveries

Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese lambasted anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University for demanding “chicken nuggets and applesauce” deliveries as they barricaded a campus building.

Over 200 protesters barricaded Hamilton Hall in the early hours of Tuesday morning in their attempt to occupy the campus. Johannah King-Slutzky, a PhD candidate studying a “Marxist lens” of “theories of the imagination and poetry,” demanded the university bring the “revolutionaries” food while they forcibly barricaded the building.

“Yeah, it’s like it’s Uber Eats or something, like it should be delivered to us. Once we conquer your building, we don’t have to go to the cafeteria anymore. We don’t have to use our meal plan, anything like that. You have to deliver the food to us,” Coglianese said while mocking the situation. “We’d like you to feed it to us like grapes dangling over our mouths.”

King-Slutzky demanded Columbia University deliver food and water to the protesters illegally barricading Hamilton Hall to prove they were committed to their students. She warned the barricaders would “die of starvation and dehydration” if the university did not show their “obligation” by giving them free food. (RELATED: ‘Get Out Of My Face’: College Protester Walks Away From Fox Host Pressing Her On ‘Hostage’ Situation)

“Dehydration and starvation. Now, let me just remind you that all of these idiots are free to go at literally any moment. They can walk their pudgy little butts right out of the building and … but we’re gonna die of starvation in here, she says … Guys, we’re gonna die! They’re gonna die inside of this building. They are in a stone’s throw of a Big Mac and they say they’re gonna die in there.”

“Okay, let me understand, so it sounds like what you’re saying, and correct me if I’m wrong here,” he said. “We want to be revolutionaries, we want to take over this building, now would you please bring us some food? What do they want? Chicken nuggets? What else? What could we get these guys? Little chicken nuggets? Little applesauce packets for you guys? You little revolutionaries? How’s your revolution going?”

King-Slutzky accused the university of denying the barricaders basic humanitarian aid by not handing them food.

“To allow it to be brought in,” King-Slutzky said during a Tuesday press conference. “I guess it’s ultimately a question of what kind of community and obligation Columbia feels it has to its students. Do you want students to die of dehydration and starvation or get severely ill if they disagree with you? If the answer is no, then you should allow basic … I mean, it’s crazy to say because this is an Ivy League campus, but this is basic humanitarian aid we’re asking for, like could people please have a glass of water?”

“No one is asking for anything,” she added as a reporter pushed back. “We’re asking them to not violently stop us from bringing in basic humanitarian aid.”

One protester broke into the building by breaking a window on the door with a hammer, then managed to illegally enter, block entrances and allegedly hold three janitors hostage. Officers broke into the building and forcibly disbanded the barricade.

The students involved in the barricade currently face expulsion from the university. Other students participating in the protests are likely to be suspended if they do not commit to the terms offered by the university, while seniors will be ineligible to graduate.