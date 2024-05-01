Peak Degeneracy: Dave & Buster’s To Hilariously Allow Customers To Bet On Their Arcade Games

This betting thing has gotten out of control! (LMAO)

In a decision that is most certainly gonna have people in a state of “what the?”, Dave & Buster’s made the announcement Tuesday that they will begin to offer betting on their arcade games such as HotShots basketball & Skee-Ball. Customers will have to be 18 and over to place a wager. (RELATED: Knicks’ Josh Hart Lands ‘Dream’ Endorsement Deal With Mike & Ike)

In a press release that was obtained by CNBC, the popular restaurant and arcade chain says that their customers will be able to gamble $5 (oh, how little do they know what’s coming) on the “D&B Rewards” app.

“This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology,” Simon Murray, Dave & Buster’s senior vice president of entertainment and attractions, said.

Dave & Buster’s will begin allowing customers to bet on arcade games “Customers can soon make a friendly $5 wager on a Hot Shots basketball game, a bet on a Skee-Ball competition or on another arcade game.” https://t.co/lmqLaXN5QU — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 30, 2024

If you thought America was already degenerate enough in 2024, strap up, because this is gonna be a wild ride for you.

It’s funny, man. Growing up as a young sports fan, betting (and overall casino gambling at that) was such a taboo. I remember there being such a negative connotation with that world. Nowadays, sports betting commercials are on television every five seconds, and now here we go with restaurants allowing gambling on their arcade games.

LMAO … we’re totally living in a new day, ladies and gentlemen.

And P.S. I’m happy to report that DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) has returned to Florida!

Damn, I’m so happy DFS is back in Florida. I missed mornings like these where I wake up to cash. pic.twitter.com/xeMpJWKAr4 — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) May 1, 2024

Back to the money!