Editorial

Peak Degeneracy: Dave & Buster’s To Hilariously Allow Customers To Bet On Their Arcade Games

BLOG
People sit in Dave and Busters bar to watch the pre-Super Bowl game show near Times Square in New York February 5, 2012. An NFL season that began under a dark cloud was heading towards a brilliant finish as the Super Bowl party raged under sunny skies on Sunday with the New England Patriot and New York Giants preparing for the opening kickoff. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

This betting thing has gotten out of control! (LMAO)

In a decision that is most certainly gonna have people in a state of “what the?”, Dave & Buster’s made the announcement Tuesday that they will begin to offer betting on their arcade games such as HotShots basketball & Skee-Ball. Customers will have to be 18 and over to place a wager. (RELATED: Knicks’ Josh Hart Lands ‘Dream’ Endorsement Deal With Mike & Ike)

In a press release that was obtained by CNBC, the popular restaurant and arcade chain says that their customers will be able to gamble $5 (oh, how little do they know what’s coming) on the “D&B Rewards” app.

“This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology,” Simon Murray, Dave & Buster’s senior vice president of entertainment and attractions, said.

If you thought America was already degenerate enough in 2024, strap up, because this is gonna be a wild ride for you.

It’s funny, man. Growing up as a young sports fan, betting (and overall casino gambling at that) was such a taboo. I remember there being such a negative connotation with that world. Nowadays, sports betting commercials are on television every five seconds, and now here we go with restaurants allowing gambling on their arcade games.

LMAO … we’re totally living in a new day, ladies and gentlemen.

And P.S. I’m happy to report that DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) has returned to Florida!

Back to the money!