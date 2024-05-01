‘I Got Time Today’: Deion Sanders Hilariously Blasts Online Troll, But It’s Honestly Not The Best Look … Or Is It?

The Sanders family ain’t playing with nobody right now.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and his star quarterback (and son) Shedeur Sanders are currently in some hot water after the QB slammed ex-teammate Xavier Smith as “mid,” which is a slang term for basically being trash, on social media.

That little moment on Twitter stemmed from Smith hammering the hell out of Coach Prime in an interview with The Athletic, saying that Deion “was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves.”

Ion even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best. https://t.co/qwK48Ys0Et — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) April 30, 2024

Well, with May now being here and the college football season being that much closer, you’d think that Sanders would be busy … but apparently not.

Some random dude on Twitter with just 198 followers posted at Prime, “Tell yo son stop act like he the coldest out here then put up a 4-8 season.”

And how does Deion respond? (RELATED: FSU’s Jared Verse, Braden Fiske Share Incredible Moment With Each Other After Finding Out They’re Both On The Rams)

See for yourself:

He will be a top 5 pick. Where yo son going ? Lololol I got time today. Lololol https://t.co/tGS6dfm7iy — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 1, 2024

On paper, this isn’t the best of looks, but then I thought about it … how would I be if my girls became LPGA superstars the way I plan?

I’d be loud too, both as a super-protective parent (and manager) and to hype them up (to the world and them). I’d be similar to Richard Williams, the dad of Venus and Serena.

So is this whole situation a bad look for Deion Sanders?

Overall, no. As a parent, I can completely rock with it. Just make sure you win some games next year, Prime (and Shedeur), or none of this will age well.