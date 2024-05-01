Suspect With Gun In NYC Store Shot Dead By NYPD, Federal Agents

New York City Police Department (NYPD) and federal agents fatally shot an armed suspect inside a New York City store Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

A joint NYPD-federal task force fatally shot suspect Devon Allen, 25, who brandished a gun inside a local store. The shooting took place at Maximeyes Optical around 2:45 p.m., according to the New York Post. Police Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny stated at a press briefing that Allen, wanted for a recent assault, displayed a firearm, prompting officers to respond. They shot Allen, who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“The male then fled into this commercial establishment that he was standing in front of. While inside the store, members of the task force attempted to place him under arrest and a violent struggle ensued,” Kenny said, the New York Post reported. “The male produced a gun and members of the task force discharged their weapons several times, striking the male.”

A member of the task force suffered wounds in the head and received treatment at a local hospital after the confrontation, the outlet added. Police found a .40 caliber Bersa firearm at the scene, which they believe Allen carried. Authorities had been actively searching for Allen since he reportedly assaulted a deli worker with a jelly jar April 7. (RELATED: Police Killed Armed-Suspected Pedophile When He Showed Up To Meet Underage Girls)

Allen previously served two years for attempted murder from 2018 to 2020. “He is very familiar with law enforcement in this community,” Kenny added, according to the New York Post.