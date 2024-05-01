Buzzing Dodgers-Diamondbacks Rivalry Delayed Due To Swarming Bees

What a buzzkill!

A swarm of bees caused a decent amount of chaos in the desert Tuesday night, and on top of that, handed the Arizona Diamondbacks somebody who they can call “hero.”

The game between the Diamondbacks and visiting Los Angeles Dodgers ended up being delayed for almost two hours following a bee colony swarming the top of the protective netting that’s set up behind home plate.

Matt Hilton was the one who saved the night for D-Backs fans, taking away the bees which eventually led him to 20 minutes of fame with the Arizona faithful. In fact, he became so popular in that moment with Diamondbacks fans that he even got to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

“Minor leagues to the big leagues now,” said Hilton, the branch manager for Blue Sky Pest Control (Phoenix office), per the Associated Press. “It’s pretty cool.”

WATCH:

I’m willing to bet that he was home with his family, enjoying some time off when all of a sudden he gets a call from his office. They let him know that the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball franchise has a bee problem that needs to be solved immediately. So originally thinking he was going to have some relax time (all of his employees are already off with it being late in the evening), my man jumps off the couch, gets dressed and gets all of his bee attire/tools.

He shows up to the ballpark and he realizes that the bees are right in the stadium, located at a spot where EVERYBODY can see you. He had to be nervous as hell. Anyways, his “regular night” leads him to the top of a net with swarming bees, everybody is watching him, but instead of giving into the pressure, he does his job and takes care of the situation with zero problem. Back to baseball! And he gets a round of applause from Diamondbacks fans! (RELATED: Former Teammate Eric Hosmer Claims Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim Rips Cigarettes To Deal With Stress)

But it’s not over for Matt just yet! He even ends up throwing the ceremonial first pitch because he made everybody so happy!

Talk about one hell of a night for your average Joe … you know he’s going to remember this night for the rest of his life.