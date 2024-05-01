Instagram Hookup Allegedly Leads To Man Getting Shot, Police Say

The Baton Rouge Police Major Assaults detectives arrested 23-year-old Latoria Matthews, for attempted 2nd-degree murder after she allegedly shot a man she met for sex.

Matthews allegedly shot a 24-year-old male on April 7, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. Police believe Matthews met with the male victim for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity, after meeting on Instagram. Matthews allegedly picked up the man and took him to a parking garage to have sex, according to a Facebook post issued by the Baton Rouge Police Department. They reported that she proceeded to allegedly shoot him multiple times.

Police reported that the victim prepared to have sex with Matthews, but was allegedly met with bullets. After he was allegedly shot several times, the alleged victim managed to escape from the vehicle to seek assistance, the police said in the statement.

The male victim was rushed to a local hospital with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Matthews allegedly fled the scene before she was extradited back to Baton Rouge from Houston, Texas. She was then booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted 2nd-degree murder and a secondary charge of illegal use of a weapon.

Police did not provide any information about the circumstances leading up to the alleged shooting. The motive has not been determined at this time. There have been no updates on the extent of the victim’s injuries, and it is not yet clear where he was shot. (RELATED: Security Guard Associated With The Weekend’s Manager Shot During Attempted Home Invasion: REPORT)

This story continues to unfold.