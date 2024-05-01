Embarrassing: LIV Golf Will Host Their 2024 Individual Championship At Course That Costs Just $50 To Play

How on earth is LIV failing this much?

When LIV Golf pays a visit to the Chicago area here in 2024, they will be playing at a new venue.

Making the announcement Tuesday, LIV revealed that Bolingbrook Golf Club will be hosting their 2024 Individual Championship, with the event scheduled for Sept. 13-15.

On the course’s signature 15th hole, it features an island green stretched out to 156 yards. (RELATED: Shedeur Sanders Fires Back At ‘Mid’ Xavier Smith Who Brutally Blasted Coach Prime After Leaving Colorado)

In their news release, LIV Golf said that the field will include 14 major champions and other golf superstars. Some of the names mentioned were Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson. Hey, you gotta market, right?

On the 2024 schedule, the Individual Championship is listed as LIV‘s 13th tournament. In the individual standings, players will compete against one another for the remaining positions, as well as the event title. The tournament will decide the seeds for teams that will be playing at the 2024 Team Championship.

🔒 CONFIRMED 🔒 🙌 Chicago is the destination for the 2024 LIV Golf Individual Championship 🤝 Bolingbrook Golf Club will host the event on September 13-15 2024 🎟️ Tickets on sale May 8 at https://t.co/mLfwe7a2J2#LIVGolf — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) April 30, 2024

All of that sounds good, but here’s the problem — and an embarrassing one at that — for LIV: For the status they’re trying to build, with everything they’ve done in an attempt to be better than the PGA, all the talent that they have … and you’re only managing to play at a course that costs just $50 to play?

And this is nothing against Bolingbrook, but holy hell, it’s such a horrible look for LIV.

Let’s do better, guys, because this ain’t it.