Mets Fan Gets Thrown Out Of Game For Creating Beautiful Chaos On $1 Hot Dog Night

It’s a bad day to be a glizzy!

A fan of the New York Mets ended up being kicked out of a game Tuesday night for seemingly having fans throw hot dogs at him — yes, you read correctly. And why not?

It was $1 hot dog night after all!

“So this guy was just all about the $1 dog night. Totally embraced it,” tweeted account @The7Line Wednesday morning. “The story goes… in the 9th inning everyone started throwing their extra dogs at him. Cops had to toss him so everyone else would stop. He wasn’t thrown out for having a good time and apparently left without incident.” (RELATED: This Is So Great: Tyler Black’s Father-Son Moment During Brewers Game Couldn’t Be More Perfect)

Following the game, a fan posted a picture of the hot dog-loving fan while on the train back to the city, and even then, my man still proudly had his hot dog hat on. And it gets even better: Wearing a white t-shirt, it had blue writing that says, “bad day to be a glizzy,” which translates to it being a bad day for hot dogs. Oh! And on top of that, he actually ran a tab on the shirt showing how many hot dogs he ate and beers he drank. And if you’re curious, beer was victorious by a 10-9 score.

While the fan was being removed from the game, other fans broke out in “let him eat” chants and booed security for kicking him out. And while he was walking out, his fellow Mets fans were giving him high-fives and overall encouragement however they could.

Check the views:

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED!? The Mets won on the field yesterday, but the real show was in the stands compliments of the Glizzy Gladiator (Via @SconeGardner) pic.twitter.com/kwChq4pAtP — We Gotta Believe (@GottaBelievePod) May 1, 2024

😂😂 so this guy was just all about the $1 dog night. Totally embraced it. The story goes… in the 9th inning everyone started throwing their extra dogs at him. Cops had to toss him so everyone else would stop. He wasn’t thrown out for having a good time and apparently left… https://t.co/v1TiJtvvVP — The 7 Line (@The7Line) May 1, 2024

Rode with this legend back to the city, got the whole story. Him and his girlfriend came from westchester to have a good time. Welder, blue collar guy, just wants to drink beers and eat glizzys pic.twitter.com/MSllgPS4DW — Brian Cushman I (@bbcush) May 1, 2024

Just another night in Mets-land as far as I’m concerned.