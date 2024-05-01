Salma Hayek Spotlights Her Arabic Roots In Vogue Covershoot

Famous actress Salma Hayek channeled her Arabic roots in a spicy new photoshoot for Vogue Arabia.

Hayek’s fans are familiar with the fact that she was born in Mexico, but what few are aware of is the heavy influence of Arabic culture in her childhood and upbringing. Her new cover shoot for Vogue Arabia spotlight’s the star’s connection to the Middle Eastern way of life, alongside sizzling images of the head-turning star, and was shared on Instagram, Wednesday.

“We need global icons who stand for this part of the world, and who speak loud about what it means to be Arab today,” editor-in-chief Manuel Arnaut said about Hayek’s project with the publication. “Although she was born in Mexico, Hayek Pinault was raised in the heart of a Lebanese community, of which she seems more proud than ever.”

The statement went on to say, “one of her quotes that touched me the most reads: ‘Arabs have an almost unmatchable passion for life that is constantly tested. It’s almost because you are confronted with death consistently, you value every little moment of life.”

The publication teased the images within the pages of the magazine, by showcasing a few select teasers on social media.

The first image was a very close-up photograph of Hayek’s face that was slightly distorted by being blurred.

The second photograph was of Hayek wearing a stunning, mermaid-style evening gown with a bejeweled corset design at the top. The star wore a light blue dress with her hair wildly flying about her in the next two featured photos.

"Such a powerful comment, from a powerful movie icon. Swipe through for the full cover shoot, and head to Vogue.me to read the editor's letter," they wrote.

Fans took to the comment section with a mixed bag of responses. Some criticized the star for declaring her love of the Arabic culture, yet failing to publicly address the situation in Gaza, while others simply complimented her on the stunning photoshoot.