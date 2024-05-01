Selena Gomez Turns Her Boyfriend’s Cake Into A Seriously NSFW Moment

Selena Gomez got pretty excited about a photo cake of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, and decided to lick it — in the crotch area.

The famous singer and actress posted some images to her Instagram account on Tuesday that showed her bent over, with her hands down at the table, as she leaned in and licked the part of the cake that showed her boyfriend’s lap. The cake was a replica of Blanco’s newly released cookbook, appropriately titled, “Open Wide,” which was just made available for public sale during the last week of April.

Gomez stuck her tongue out and went at it, with many people standing around her.

Blanco was photographed next to her as he observed her raunchy, cake-licking display.

Others were visible in the background of the photograph as well.

The crotch-lick proved to be a big draw for fans, as a number of Instagram users paused long enough to share their thoughts about the couple. The majority of the comments showed that Gomez’ fans are as smitten with her as she is of her boyfriend.

Many used the opportunity to congratulate Blanco on the release of his new book, while others wrote, “Selena and Benny forever.”

Additional photos in the reel included Gomez and Blanco hugging one another as the famous singer posed in a polka-dot dress with her hair tied back.

Blanco gained success as a music producer and has recently expanded his brand on TikTok as a chef-style influencer.(RELATED: ‘Fry Pickles And Get Laid’: Selena Gomez’ Boyfriend Benny Blanco Dishes On What Sparks Their Sex Life)

The happy couple have been flaunting their romance on social media – and thanks to this post, fans are getting a sense of just how playful they are with one another.